Brad Pitt Explains Why He Called Out Trump's Impeachment At Oscars

Brad Pitt followed his Oscar win on Sunday with a yuuuge statement. After taking the stage at the 92nd Academy Awards to accept his trophy for Best Supporting Actor, his first acting Oscar win, Pitt set his sights on something more important: President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Brad Pitt #Oscars2020

“Which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.”



pic.twitter.com/o4rFdWR066 — Miyaki Lee (@miyakilee) February 10, 2020

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” the actor said. “I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.” The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star was, of course, referencing how former national security adviser John Bolton’s testimony was blocked from Trump’s trial, even though he had been willing to testify. Trump was acquitted of all impeachment charges on Wednesday, which was the expected outcome after Republican senators voted not to hear from a single witness.

In the press room later on Sunday, Pitt explained the moment, which you can watch here: