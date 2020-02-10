The young stars of “Jojo Rabbit,” 12-year-old Roman Griffin Davis and 11-year-old Archie Yates, made the most of their experience at the 92nd Academy Awards by doing just that.

What’s the point of going to the Oscars if you don’t have a full-blown photoshoot with your bestie on the red carpet?

The two on and off-screen pals had viewers in a tizzy over their incredibly wholesome photoshoot and gushing interviews with reporters.

The Jojo Rabbit kids are making the red carpet for me #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cUBITu64dZ

ROBYN BECK via Getty Images British actors Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

“Jojo Rabbit” is nominated in six categories: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design and Best Film Editing.

The satire follows the story of 10-year-old German boy Jojo “Rabbit” Betzler (played by Davis) and the influence imposed on him by his imaginary friend Adolf Hitler (director Taika Waititi) during WWII. The young boy learns to overcome his uncritical nationalism when confronted by his discovery that his mother (Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Yates plays Jojo’s best friend, Yorki.

When asked about Johansson and her two nominations for the evening, Griffith gushed about his co-star, “She’s the most amazing person and she’s so nice.”

Yates chimed in, “She’s so cool.”

And when asked how it felt to be at the center of attention at their first Oscars, Yates yelled, “It’s amazing!”