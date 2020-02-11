Mindy Kaling stepped on to the Oscars red carpet looking like a ray of sunshine — but that may be no surprise given that she shares her stylist with Meghan Markle.

Eric Gaillard / Reuters Mindy Kaling on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday. (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Kaling, who stunned in a mustard-yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring an exposed shoulder, was styled by Jessica Mulroney. The Canadian stylist was seen in Kaling’s Instagram story, helping her pick out shoes.

Mindy Kaling/Instagram Jessica Mulroney appeared in Mindy's Instagram stories.

Mulroney isn’t new to the styling scene. She was reportedly involved in helping her BFF the Duchess of Sussex decide on her wedding look, and picking out outfits for the duchess’ many royal engagements. Mulroney, who’s something of Canadian royalty herself, has been Markle’s right-hand woman long before she married into royalty. The two became close friends when Markle lived in Toronto while she was filming “Suits.” Her two sons, twins Brian and John, and daughter Ivy were even a part of the royal wedding, walking down the aisle as page boys and bridesmaid.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Jessica Mulroney and daughter Ivy at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, 2018.

Mulroney’s also previously styled Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau and Shania Twain. She was recently hired by Kaling, who’s known on and off screen for her colourful looks. When Kaling met with Etalk presenter Ben Mulroney on the carpet, she couldn’t resist singing his wife’s praises. “His brilliant wife is staying with me,” said Kaling. The actress, who will also present an award, called her look “the epitome of elegance.” Fans pointed out that Mulroney even stuck in a little nod to Kaling’s appearance in “Ocean’s 8.”

Mindy Kaling's #Oscars necklace is identical to the one they stole in #Oceans8pic.twitter.com/cloJPsFJ1p — Variety (@Variety) February 9, 2020