Natalie Portman Drags Oscars With Cape Embroidered With Snubbed Female Directors

Natalie Portman has continued her crusade of calling out Hollywood for not recognising women, wearing a cheeky outfit to address the controversy at the Oscars. On Sunday, the actor rocked a custom embroidered cape by Dior featuring the names of female directors snubbed at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

Despite there being a plethora of female-helmed projects in the last year ― Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” Lorene Scafaria’s “Hustlers,” Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell,” Melina Matsoukas’ “Queen & Slim” and more ― the Best Director category this year consisted only of men. The nominees included Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite,” Sam Mendes for “1917,” Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman” and Todd Phillips for “Joker.”