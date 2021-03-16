Oscar Nominations 2021: The Complete List

Even at its best, awards season can feel like a long, albeit worthy, slog.

But for the films released in 2020, the journey to the 93rd annual Academy Awards has never been as circuitous and strange, with the ceremony ― which would’ve already come and gone in any other year ― being pushed back to late April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So, instead of enjoying the much-needed lull before summer blockbusters storm back into theatres, Hollywood woke up bright and early on Monday to hear Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas unveil names of the films competing for this year’s Oscars glory.

Netflix’s sumptuous ode to Old Hollywood “Mank” led the pack this year with 10 nominations, including nods for actors Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried and director David Fincher, as well in a slew of technical categories.

The film, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes drama during the production of “Citizen Kane,” will compete in the Best Picture race against “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which all scored six nominations, and the feminist revenge thriller “Promising Young Woman,” trailing closely with five nods.

While the nominations were relatively light on surprises, this year’s ceremony will go down in history as one of the most diverse. After the controversy surrounding the male-dominated Best Director category at last year’s show, 2020′s field shattered the glass ceiling by honouring multiple female directors, including “Nomadland” director Chloe Zhao, who recently picked up prizes at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, and Emerald Fennel of “Promising Young Woman.” Only five women have previously been nominated in the category over the Oscars near-100 year history. The two women are joined in the category by Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari,” Thomas Vinterberg for “Another Round” and Fincher.

Nominees in the acting categories also marked major progress, years after the #OscarsSoWhite campaign held up a mirror to the ceremony for historically overlooking talent from marginalised communities. Performances from Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Steven Yeun (“Minari”), Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) and Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”) all were recognised. Yeun now stands as the first Asian American to be nominated for the Best Actor at the awards show, while Davis made Oscar history as the most-nominated Black actress of all time.

And through it all, streaming remains king. Netflix once again dominated the nominations with a towering 35 nods ― the most of any distributors this year ― as traditional studios pushed back their film slates to 2021 and beyond. But it remains to be seen whether its films like “Mank” or “The Trial of the Chicago 7” will secure the streaming company its long-sought first Best Picture win.

The 93rd Oscars will air on ABC on April 25.

Check out the complete list of nominees below.

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Actor

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

Best Cinematography

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

Best Original Song

“Fight for You,” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

“Hear My Voice,” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

“Húsavík,” (“Eurovision Song Contest”)

“Io Si (Seen),” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Speak Now,” (“One Night in Miami”)

Best Animated Feature Film

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Animated Short Film

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Best Live Action Short Film

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Best Documentary Feature

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Best Documentary Short Film

“Colette” “A Concerto Is a Conversation” “Do Not Split” “Hunger Ward” “A Love Song for Latasha”

Best International Feature Film

“Another Round” (Denmark)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Sound

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

Best Production Design

“The Father” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” “Mank” “News of the World” “Tenet” Best Film Editing

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Best Costume Design

“Emma”

“Mank”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”