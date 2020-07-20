Darrian Traynor via Getty Images A man wearing a face mask is seen in the city on July 16, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

A surge in COVID-19 cases in Victoria could take weeks to subside despite a lockdown and orders to wear masks, Australia’s acting chief medical officer said on Monday as the country braces for a second wave of infection.

The respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus flared up in Victoria in July, mainly in Melbourne, with a daily record of 438 new cases detected on Friday.

Victoria on Monday recorded one death and logged 275 cases of infections compared with 363 cases a day earlier.

A woman in her 80s died from the virus overnight, Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne, taking the national death toll to 123.

Victoria’s government has ordered about five million people into a partial lockdown for six weeks and told residents around Melbourne to cover their faces if they have to leave their homes.

Australia’s Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said it would take “weeks” to slow the outbreak to levels seen as recently as June, when Victoria and the rest of Australia reported single or double-digit daily infections.

“We have learned over time that the time between introducing a measure and seeing its effect is at least two weeks and sometimes longer than that,” Kelly told ABC radio.

Australia has recorded about 11,800 coronavirus cases, a fraction of what has been seen in other countries, and the disease has been effectively eliminated from most states.

But the Victorian outbreak and rising daily cases in New South Wales are stoking fears of a national second wave.