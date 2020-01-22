Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis, Says He Misses Fans: 'They're My Air'

Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about his battle with Parkinson’s disease, telling “Good Morning America” that he felt it was time to talk about it because he misses performing and wants his fans to know he misses them.

“I’m no good with secrets,” Osbourne told Robin Roberts in an interview that aired Tuesday. “I cannot walk around with it anymore, ’cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”

In a conversation with Roberts and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, the rocker sometimes known as the Prince of Darkness talked about a fall he had last year and his subsequent diagnosis of Parkinson’s, a neurodegenerative disorder with no known cure.

“I did my last show New Year’s Eve at the Forum [in Los Angeles]. Then I had a bad fall,” he told Roberts. “I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves.”

Sharon said her husband has PRKN 2, adding: “There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s. It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s... it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”