Pantsless John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Are Kris Jenner's Worst Dinner Guests Ever

Invite Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to your home at your own risk. And by that we mean having them roll around in your closet while making out pantsless after rifling through your worldly possessions, for example. Teigen and Legend made themselves quite comfortable at Kris Jenner’s holiday get-together on Wednesday night, where they collectively earned the title Jenner handed them: “worst dinner guest ever.” The couple ended up ignoring the momager ― at least while she was taking video of them on social media to the delight of her millions of followers.

“OK, you guys know how I’ve been asking Chrissy Teigen to teach me how to cook,” Jenner said as she filmed the model in a series of Instagram stories. “She came over for dinner tonight, and I thought she would teach me something— like an appetizer, whatever, a dessert. And there she is, just, like, on the couch — not paying any attention to me at all. I’m not sure what to do.” Before long, Teigen started emptying the KarJenner Christmas stockings that were hanging on the mantle, paying more attention to Jenner’s disturbingly uncanny wax figure ― yes, it’s a thing ― than to their real host at the dinner table. “If they end up in her car, I’m really going to be pissed,” Jenner said after saying Teigen was “stealing” the family’s gifts. That, it turned out, was just the beginning for Teigen and Legend. The couple proceeded to partially disrobe and start making out in Jenner’s’ bed. Then they took the PDA fest to her closet and bathroom, where Teigen of course had to try out Jenner’s electric toothbrush. Maybe every event at the KarJenner home ends with a party favor. But Jenner probably didn’t anticipate Teigen swiping what appear to be very expensive bags at the end of the night. “I got these from home,” the cookbook author yelled, as members of Jenner’s security team confronted her outside.

Perhaps Teigen was in treat-yourself mode after Legend invited his fellow judges from “The Voice” over to their house for dinner earlier in the week without first letting her know. “I didn’t know tonight was The Voice finale,” Teigen wrote in a hilarious Twitter tirade. “John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really f―king mad because I didn’t make a fucking FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the fuck does this? U don’t win The Voice then eat short ribs.”