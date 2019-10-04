Four officers have been killed after a knife attack inside Paris police headquarters, French media reports.

The man behind the attack has also been killed, and is believed to be a member of staff at the headquarters, a police source told Reuters.

According to French news channel BFM TV, the attacker was armed with a ceramic knife that could have bypassed metal detectors.

Loic Travers, local head of the Alliance police union, said the incident happened around 1pm on Thursday at the headquarters, which are located just across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

There was no word on any motive.