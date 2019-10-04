Four officers have been killed after a knife attack inside Paris police headquarters, French media reports.
The man behind the attack has also been killed, and is believed to be a member of staff at the headquarters, a police source told Reuters.
According to French news channel BFM TV, the attacker was armed with a ceramic knife that could have bypassed metal detectors.
Loic Travers, local head of the Alliance police union, said the incident happened around 1pm on Thursday at the headquarters, which are located just across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.
There was no word on any motive.
A spokesman for Paris police said he had no comment.
Footage from the scene posted on social media showed police initiating a large cordon and ushering people away from the scene.
The Metro station near where the attack occurred has been closed.
It was not immediately clear how far inside the building the assailant got before police shot him.
French media say the country’s interior minister and the Paris prosecutor were on their way to the scene.