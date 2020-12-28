GOP Senator: Trump Will Be Remembered For 'Chaos And Misery' If COVID-19 Relief Expires

Senator Pat Toomey on Sunday said President Donald Trump would leave behind a disastrous legacy if he doesn’t sign the latest COVID-19 relief bill and allows pandemic aid to expire at the end of the month.

After a months-long impasse, Republicans and Democrats finally reached agreement on a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package. The proposed legislation is tied to a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill that would fund the government through September.

But Trump, whose administration helped negotiate the relief bill, stunned Republicans last week by demanding lawmakers boost relief payments outlined in the bill from $600 to $2,000 per eligible American. Democrats expressed support for the president’s request for the more robust payments ― relief some Democrats have been pushing for for months.

“You don’t get everything you want, even if you’re the president of the United States,” Toomey told “Fox News Sunday” and urged Trump to sign the relief bill.

He added: “I think the COVID relief measures are really, really important. And, you know, in my state, as in many other states, we have governors who are closing down businesses again. People are out of work certainly through no fault of their own.”