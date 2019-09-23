Patricia Arquette Honours Late Sister Alexis In Powerful Emmys Plea For Transgender Rights

She won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for “ The Act ,” in which she starred opposite Joey King. Arquette, who previously won in 2005 for “Medium,” seized the opportunity to pay tribute to her sister, Alexis Arquette, who died in 2016.

Patricia Arquette used her 2019 Emmy Awards triumph on Sunday to reiterate her support for the transgender community.

"I'm in mourning every day of my life." #TheAct 's Patricia Arquette ( @PattyArquette ) talks about the passing of her sister Alexis Arquette and the persecution of trans people during her acceptance speech for lead actress in a limited series https://t.co/WmT1Fmyol4 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/E1iMULV5QV

“In my heart, I’m so sad,” Arquette said. “I’m in mourning every day of my life, Alexis, and will be the rest of my life for you until we change the world for you until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted. And give them jobs.”

“Let’s get rid of this bias that we have everywhere,” she added.

Best known for her roles in “Last Exit to Brooklyn” and “The Wedding Singer,” Alexis died Sept. 11, 2016, at the age of 47, from complications related to HIV/AIDS. She came out as transgender in 2006, and documented her transition in the film “Alexis Arquette: She’s My Brother.”

Arquette’s speech prompted Laverne Cox to stand up from her seat and hoist her Edie Parker clutch into the air. The rainbow purse was emblazoned with the words “October 8th, Title XII Supreme Court.”