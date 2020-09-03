Paul Mescal Admits To Feeling 'Objectified' After Normal People's Debut

Paul Mescal has admitted that a lot of the attention he received after the debut of ‘Normal People’ made him rather uncomfortable.

The Irish star’s portrayal of Connell in the hit BBC series based on Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name won him a legion of new fans, and an Emmy nomination.

However, much was also made of the show’s more sexual scenes, with Paul admitting in a new interview with Elle that he felt “objectified” in the fall-out from the show.

“I felt objectified after ‘Normal People,’” he said. “It’s to be expected, given the intimacy of my scenes, but it doesn’t make it easier. I daren’t read some of the intense DMs I receive.”