Paul Rudd, Jimmy Fallon And James Corden Are The Mean Girls Of NATO On 'SNL'

The “cool kids” of NATO had a message for President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend: You can’t sit with us.

Trump’s humiliation at the NATO summit last week provided fodder for the late-night sketch show’s cold open, which turned the hot mic clip featuring Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appearing to mock the president, into a “Mean Girls”-style cafeteria face-off.

Since the limit does not exist for Alec Baldwin appearances on “SNL,” he was back to play Trump. Jimmy Fallon appeared as Trudeau, while Paul Rudd and James Corden played French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, respectively, who were also seen discussing Trump in the viral video.

“Did you see him speak for 45 minutes the other day?” a heavily accented Rudd asks in the sketch. “It was just supposed to be for a photo.”

“Well, if I looked like him, I’d try to distract the photographer, too,” Fallon’s Trudeau jokes.