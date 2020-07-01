Paul Walker And Vin Diesel's Kids Hang Out. The Feels Come Fast & Furious.

The bond between Vin Diesel and late co-star Paul Walker continues to thrive far beyond their “Fast & Furious” franchise.
Walker’s 21-year-old daughter Meadow posted a photo Monday with Diesel’s children, Hania, 12, Vincent, 10, and Pauline, 5.
Pauline was named after Walker, and if that isn’t enough to give you a lump in your throat, Meadow Walker’s photo will:
“Family, forever,” she wrote.
In November Diesel wished Meadow a happy 21st birthday, writing, “I have always been proud of you. ... Love you kid. Uncle Vin.”
Walker died in a high-speed car crash at age 40 on Nov. 30, 2013. Meadow was 15 at the time. Walker and Diesel acted together in five of the “Fast & Furious” movies.
In a September post marking what would have been Walker’s 46th birthday, Diesel noted that Meadow has her father’s heart.
“It’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place,” Diesel wrote to his long-gone friend and co-star.