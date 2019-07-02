Peak British Moment As Boris Johnson Gets Heckled At... A Garden Centre

He may be the bookies favourite in the race to replace Theresa May in Number 10, but Boris Johnson received a less-than-warm welcome on the campaign trail in Kent.

Stopping off at a garden centre near Sevenoaks on Monday, the wannabe prime minister was probably expecting a nice chat with some OAPs.

Instead, the silver-haired crew had another kind of greeting for Johnson.

“Good luck with your preposterous ideas,” one woman shot at the former foreign secretary before adding: “Shame your brother’s not running.”

Meanwhile, a man branded Johnson “crazy” to his face. Ouch.