Pedro Pascal Explains Whether His 'Wonder Woman' Villain Is Based On Trump

Now, the Lasso of Truth is on Pedro Pascal.

Previous reports from ’Wonder Woman 1984′ set visits describing “parallels” between Pascal’s villain Maxwell Lord and President Donald Trump didn’t come as a surprise. From their backgrounds in TV to their suits and their hair, the similarities are obvious.

At this point, if Lord could log on to Twitter, we have no doubt the guy would complain about negative press covfefe.

So, naturally, in a recent interview on Sirius XM, Pascal was questioned about the comparison and if it was ever in his mind when he was doing the character.

“I’ll be totally honest with you,” the actor said. “When I first started talking to [director Patty Jenkins] about it, I was like, ‘You know, we’re doing Gordon Gekko, right? You know, like, this is Gordon Gekko,’” referring to the ruthless, wealthy character from the 1987 film ‘Wall Street.’

Jenkins told him it’s “not any one thing,” Pascal explained, saying it wasn’t about “that kind of polish.”