Peloton Actor Monica Ruiz: 'It Was My Face. That Was The Problem'

Monica Ruiz, who starred in the much-maligned Peloton ad, offered her take Wednesday on why it touched a nerve.

“Honestly, I think it was just my face,” she told “Today” in the interview above.

Asked to elaborate by host Hoda Kotb, Ruiz replied: “My fault! My eyebrows look worried, I guess?”

Ruiz used the expression after her already-lean character in the Christmas ad received the exercise bike as a gift from her husband. She anxiously began her fitness journey, documenting her daily routine for the camera and declaring to her husband that she had been transformed.

Kotb showed a screenshot (below) of the expression, prompting Ruiz to say: “I’m telling you. It was my face. That was the problem.”