It seems that the wrath of angry tweeters has made a dent in Peloton’s stock.

The exercise equipment company drew mockery this week for its holiday ad, which shows a fictional woman’s yearlong journey to fitness ― documented via selfie-videos ― after receiving a surprise Peloton exercise bike from her partner. She and her partner then sit down on the couch together and view the selfie journey on TV as she thanks him for changing her life.

Viewers took to Twitter to dunk on the video, which many described as “cringeworthy,” “ridiculous” and even reminiscent of a scene from a horror movie. Peloton trended on the platform Monday as users piled on, and a viral parody of the commercial garnered more than double the views of the original ad on YouTube. (The parody had 3.4 million views Tuesday night, while the original was at 1.6 million.)