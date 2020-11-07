US Election Results And Live Updates: Joe Biden Says He Has A 'Mandate For Action'

Joe Biden has said he has a “mandate for action” as he edged closer to becoming US president. In an address to supporters late on Friday night, the Democrat said: “The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: we’re going to win this race.” Biden struck a more confident tone than his previous speech in the aftermath of the election day, which placed emphasis on patience. Click here for the latest live count data He referred to the 74 million people who had voted for him, adding: “I know watching these vote tallies on TV moves very slow and as slow as it goes it can be numbing. “But never forget the tallies aren’t just numbers, they represent votes and voters, men and women who exercised their fundamental right to have their voice heard. “And what’s becoming clear each hour is that a record number of Americans of all races, faiths, religions chose change over more of the same. They’ve given us a mandate for action, on Covid, the economy, climate change, systemic racism.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware.

He added how the party has “rebuilt the blue wall in the middle of the country that crumbled just a few years ago”. It was a reference to Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania – the latter has yet to be declared for him. Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, just before 11pm on Friday local time, he said: “We don’t have a final declaration, a victor yet, but the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story. “We’re going to win this race, just look at what has happened since yesterday. “24 hours (ago), we were behind in Georgia, now we’re ahead, and we’re going to win that state. “24 hours ago, we were behind in Pennsylvania and we are going to win Pennsylvania. Now we’re ahead, we’re winning in Arizona, winning in Nevada, in fact our lead just doubled in Nevada.” Scroll down for live updates What’s happening in the remaining states? Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes) Biden overtook Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon – a promising sign for the Democrats who are now anticipating victory in the election. The most recent update from AP states that Biden is currently leading by more than 28,000 votes, out of more than 6.5m ballots cast. But there are still tens-of-thousands of votes to be counted, meaning it’s too soon to call the race definitively. Biden currently has an edge of around 0.43%, and state law dictates that a recount must be held if the margin between the two candidates is less than 0.5%. While Biden has said publicly that he’s confident he will win the presidency, it could take days for that result to be issued definitively – though some major news networks could call the result earlier if his margin continues to increase. Nevada (6 electoral votes) Biden’s lead in Nevada has also increased to 22,657 vote lead Friday evening – a roughly 1.79 percentage point edge over Trump. There is still a considerably long way to go before all the votes will be counted in Nevada, with around 87% of votes counted. Many of those still to be processed are ballots postmarked on election day and are likely to be in Biden’s favour. Officials have said an update on the count will be released on Saturday afternoon. Arizona (11 electoral votes) The Associated Press and Fox News both projected a victory for Biden on election night, but no other network has since. Although the gap has narrowed during continued vote-tallying, Biden still leads by about 39,000 votes. Georgia (16 electoral votes) Biden took the lead over Trump early Friday morning by more than 4,000 votes, with votes still left to be counted. The state will be headed to a recount, Georgia’s secretary of state said Friday. North Carolina (15 electoral votes) Trump leads by more than 75,000 votes, with an estimated 95% of votes counted. He appears to be in a strong position to win the state. Democratic candidate Biden addressed the nation after he took the lead in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia in what could prove to be decisive moments in a fraught election. It came as Biden was on the cusp of becoming the 46th president of the United States as his campaign threatened to remove “trespassers” following Trump’s defiance at the developing picture. But Trump signalled he would not go quietly from the Oval Office, warning his rival off declaring victory in the speech. He tweeted: “Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the president. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning! “I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!”

I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

The Biden campaign has refrained from declaring a win but was forthright in its reply to an earlier outburst by Trump, in which he made unsubstantiated claims about “illegal ballots” in the election. “As we said on July 19, the American people will decide this election,” the campaign said in a statement. “And the United States Government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.” Biden finished with an appeal for calm. He said: “I know tensions can be high after a tough election like the one we’ve had. But we need to remain calm. Patient. And let the process work out as we count all the votes. “We are proving again what we have proved for 244 years in this country: Democracy works. Your vote will be counted. “I don’t care how hard people try to stop it. I will not let it happen. “No matter who you voted for, I’m certain of one thing: The vast majority of the 150 million Americans who voted want to get the vitriol out of our politics. We’re certainly not going to agree on a lot of the issues but we can at least agree to be civil to one another. “We have to put the anger – and the demonisation – behind us.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Joe Biden speaks on Friday as Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris listens.

With forecasters putting him just one state from victory, Biden surpassed the president in swing states on Friday as officials continued counting votes. The former vice president overhauled the Republican incumbent’s leads by more than 9,000 votes in Pennsylvania and 4,235 in Georgia, where a recount has been ordered. Trump, who is mounting legal challenges to improve his chances of re-election amid baseless allegations of fraud, has to win both of those states if he is to stay in contention. Georgia, which the president won by more than 200,000 votes in 2016, has not been won by the Democrats since 1992. Pennsylvania, Biden’s birth state, was narrowly seized from the Democrats by Mr Trump in the last election. The winner needs to collect 270 electoral college votes by winning states. Victory in Pennsylvania, where around 5% of ballots still need counting, would hand the presidency to Biden with its 20 votes. Georgia, with 16 electoral votes, is a more complicated scenario.

Not everyone agrees that Biden has beyond all probability won in Arizona, and without that Georgia would leave him one vote short of overall victory. He has secured victories in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan, but Nevada and North Carolina also remain too close to call after Tuesday’s election. The Trump campaign requested a recount in Wisconsin and filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia. But judges in Michigan and Georgia dismissed the actions launched by the Trump campaign. Additional legal action was also expected in Nevada, the campaign indicated. The Associated Press news agency has projected Biden as winning Arizona and its 11 electoral college votes. That looks likely as he has a strong lead with more than 90% of the votes tallied but Trump’s campaign disagrees and other news organisations are not so certain. The appearance of Biden coming back from behind is an artificial one. Many of the outstanding ballots are postal votes and absentee ballots which are being added to the tally later than their in-person counterparts.