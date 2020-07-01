People Are Peeing And Pooing All Over The Queen’s Balmoral Estate Because Of Lockdown

Beware of the pathways on Queen Elizabeth II’s Balmoral estate in Scotland.

With public toilets closed during the coronavirus lockdown, some people have taken to peeing and pooing near busy walkways and monuments.

Staff at the British monarch’s 50,000-acre property in Aberdeenshire were forced to tweet guidance over the weekend on where and how visitors should go to the bathroom outdoors.

“If you need to pee, please do so at least 30 meters from lochs or streams,” they advised in one tweet. “If you need to defecate, do so as far away as possible from buildings, paths, water courses and farm animals. Bury faeces in a shallow hole and replace the turf.”