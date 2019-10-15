“For me, it’s about not being defined by my cancer,” says Deborah James, 38, “I want to be seen as the woman I was before and yes, sometimes I do still want to look sexy.”

The Londoner, who has stage 4 bowel cancer and is known on social media as Bowel Babe, is one of 16 men and women affected by cancer who’ve taken part in a photoshoot giving an honest and unfiltered look at the disease.

Shot by photographer Ami Barwell, the project, called Defiance, has been released as part of Stand Up To Cancer, a fundraising campaign jointly run by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

The photo series aims to showcase the gritty and raw reality of cancer with each participant embracing scars and changes to their bodies, big or small, as a show of strength against the disease.

Taking part in the shoot has been “empowering”, says James. “My scars have affected my confidence at times, but I’ve learnt to appreciate my body for what it is – strong and resilient.”