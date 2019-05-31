People Had A Lot To Say About How Drake Trolled Steph Curry At The NBA Finals

Basketball fans are used to seeing Drake on the sidelines at Raptors games, but at the NBA Finals in Toronto, the rapper wore an outfit that was a wink at Warrior Steph Curry.

On Thursday, the “God’s Plan” rapper arrived at Game 1, between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors, in a Raptors Dell Curry jersey. Curry is the father of the famous Golden State Warriors guard, and he played for the Raptors from 1999 to 2002.

Dell Curry was at the game with wife Sonya, and the pair seemed to appreciate the 32-year-old’s outfit: