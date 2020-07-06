Performance To Empty Seats At Trump's July 4th Celebration Promptly Becomes A Meme

President Donald Trump’s July 4th event has produced a new meme.

The president was trolled on Twitter over the weekend after a short clip of a performance at his “Salute To America” event went viral.

The Saturday evening celebration ― which included military flyovers, a presidential address from the White House South Lawn, and a massive fireworks display that packed people into the National Mall despite dire concerns it would further the spread of coronavirus ― also featured several musical performances. One video, posted to Twitter, shows military personnel performing Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ 2014 hit “Uptown Funk” to a largely empty patch of seats.