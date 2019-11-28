Buttigieg Responds To Op-Ed Labelling Him 'A Lying Motherf**ker'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who nearly a decade ago claimed that lower rates of educational achievement among minorities from poor neighbourhoods stemmed from a lack of role models, on Tuesday walked back the remarks after being labelled “a lying motherfucker” in a searing op-ed. According to Politico, the South Bend, Indiana, mayor said as he campaigned in Iowa that “what I said in that comment before I became mayor does not reflect the totality of my understanding then, and certainly now, about the obstacles that students of color face in our system today.” At a 2011 mayoral forum, Buttigieg suggested that certain children don’t have “evidence that education is going to work for them,” and for that reason, they don’t succeed.

Mpi43/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx Pete Buttgieg

“You’re motivated because you believe that at the end of your education, there is a reward; there’s a stable life; there’s a job,” he said. “And there are a lot of kids ― especially [in] the lower-income, minority neighborhoods, who literally just haven’t seen it work. There isn’t someone who they know personally who testifies to the value of education.” On Monday, The Root’s Michael Harriot dismissed the narrative as “bullshittery,” making his point by recalling having to leap over a muddy ditch separating his Black neighborhood from the part of town where he attended high school. “Occasionally someone would invariably fall in the ditch,” he wrote. “It wasn’t because they didn’t see someone cross successfully, it was because the banks of that ditch was slippery and muddy when it rained.”