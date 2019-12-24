Pete Davidson Hints On 'SNL' He's Off To Another Stint In Rehab

Pete Davidson hasn’t been in many “Saturday Night Live” sketches lately, and now we might know why. He indicated on “Weekend Update” that he could be heading to rehab again.

Asked by “Update” co-host Colin Jost what he was doing for the holidays, Davidson said he was “going on a little vacation,” but essentially described rehab.

“You know, the kind of vacation where, like, insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces,” Davidson said. “And you have roommates but it still costs like a hundred grand.”

Davidson went to a rehab center in 2016 for mental health issues that he thought were caused by excessive marijuana use. He opened up about that stint on “Weekend Update” afterward — and has also discussed his struggles with borderline personality disorder. Davidson has been credited with helping to remove the stigma from mental health challenges and making it easier for people to seek help.

Davidson, 26, also complained on “Weekend Update” that the public responds very differently to his relationship with 18-year-old Kaia Gerber than to Jost’s with Scarlett Johansson.

“You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted. But when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat,” Davidson said.

Jost assured Davidson that a lot of people care about him — then the two compared Twitter comments. In reality, most responses to Davidson were supportive as his name trended after the apparent rehab revelation.