Pete Davidson Returns To 'SNL' And You'll Never Guess Where He's Been Hiding

With this “Saturday Night Live” season shaping up as a “come one celebrity, come everybody with an IMDb credit” affair, maybe you didn’t notice the Pete Davidson-sized hole in the late-night sketch show’s line up these past few weeks.

But rest assured, the comedian made his grand return this weekend in “Stranger Things” star David Harbour’s opening monologue.

Harbour, after declaring that his talents stretch beyond comforting Winona Ryder and adopting psychokinetic pre-teens, hilariously found himself back at the gates of the Upside Down.

“Whoever’s behind these doors might need my help,” Harbour said before he ventured into the nether realm.

There the actor came upon Aidy Bryant, who he misidentified as Barb, before stumbling upon Davidson and, yes, a llama casually wandering the hallways.

“Is this where you’ve been? In the Upside Down?” Harbour asks, to which Davidson responds, “Yeah, dude. It’s lit, right?”