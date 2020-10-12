Pete Davidson Bashes J.K. Rowling's Transphobia On 'Weekend Update'

Pete Davidson of “‘Saturday Night Live’ unloaded on “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling for her transphobic comments and views.

“What’s wrong with her?” Davidson asked on Saturday’s “Weekend Update.” She “creates a seven-book fantasy series about all types of mythical creatures living in harmony with wizards and elves, and the one thing she can’t wrap her head around is Laverne Cox?”

He added: “I got a Harry Potter tattoo years ago because I’m not psychic. I didn’t know J.K. Rowling was going to go all Mel Gibson on us.”