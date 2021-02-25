Peter Dutton Calls Brittany Higgins’ Rape Allegations ‘She Said, He Said’ As AFP Warns Scott Morrison

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has called Brittany Higgins’ rape allegations a “she said, he said” situation as he defended his decision not to tell Prime Minister Scott Morrison when he found out about the claims earlier this month.

Higgins alleges that a male colleague in Defence Minister Linda Reynolds’ ministerial office raped her at Parliament House in 2019. Higgins has said she felt pressure not to proceed with a formal complaint for fear of losing her job.

News.com.au reports that Dutton was aware of the allegations about four days before Higgins went public earlier this month because the Australian Federal Police (AFP) had briefed him.

Dutton on Thursday admitted he learnt of the allegations days before Scott Morrison says he found out, and that he didn’t tell the PM because it was an AFP “operational matter”.

Dutton then only told the Prime Minister’s office when he found out that the media was making enquiries.

“On (February 12th), when there were media enquiries, we provided some detail to him and that the AFP had an interest in this matter,” Dutton told reporters at a door stop interview on Thursday.

“I wasn’t provided with the ‘she said/he said’ details of the allegations. It was at a higher level.”