Sky News/Briggs Sky News host Peter Gleeson (above left) unleashed a misleading on-air rant at Briggs the rapper (right).

Peter Gleeson, a host at Rupert Murdoch’s Sky News, unleashed a false and hateful rant against Yorta Yorta rapper Briggs this week, calling him an “imbecile” who “doesn’t care” about First Nations communities despite his endless activism.

The on-air meltdown happened during a segment on Sky News ― or as Briggs calls it “ALDI Fox News” ― when Gleeson was talking about New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s calls to change the lyrics of Australia’s national anthem, ‘Advance Australia Fair’, to be more inclusive of Indigenous Australians.

Briggs’ year-old video for the ABC’s ‘The Weekly’ ― in which the rapper breaks down, lyric by lyric, why the anthem is problematic and says, “It sucks” ― came up. And Gleeson unloaded his tirade of unsubstantiated waffle.

“Well, Briggs is an idiot,” he said in a segment that aired during NAIDOC Week.

“And the reason Briggs is an idiot is because he’s a polarising figure. He doesn’t care about the anthem. He doesn’t think about or doesn’t care about the domestic violence problems in Indigenous communities. He doesn’t care about the sexual assault problems in Indigenous communities.

“He just wants to get his name up in lights because he’s Briggs the rapper or whoever he is. An absolute imbecile.”

See the video below: