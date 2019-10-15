Peter Wehner said there’s a reason why many of President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters won’t turn on him.

“It is almost like a hermetically sealed world,” Wehner said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.” “Facts are like BBs, they’re just bouncing off of a brick wall. They just don’t penetrate.”

Wehner, who served in the administrations of presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and as a senior aide in the White House of President George W. Bush, said it comes down to a concept called the psychology of accommodation.

“People decided early on for a variety of reasons to accommodate themselves to Donald Trump, some of them thinking that things would get better, that he would grow in office, that he would be surrounded by good people,” Wehner said.