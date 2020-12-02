Before now, a vaccine has never been developed and approved for public use in under four years.

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has smashed that record. It was announced on Wednesday morning it would be rolled out in the UK next week after just a few months of research and development.

Studies have shown the jab to be 95% effective and works in all age groups. No safety concerns arose from clinical trials.

In total, Australia has agreed to buy 135 million vaccine doses, including 10 million from Pfizer. Australia also has deals for 34 million doses from AstraZeneca, 40 million from Novavax Inc and 51 million from CSL Ltd.

While the news is undoubtedly welcome and paves the way for a path out of the coronavirus pandemic, concerns about safety have been simmering in public throughout the year.

“I think the concern is quite understandable in some ways,” UCL medicine cell biologist Dr Jennifer Rohn told HuffPost.

“Usually it takes 10 years and this time it’s taken 10 months, so of course people are going to wonder if any shortcuts have been taken.”

It’s undeniable that coronavirus vaccines have been developed with unprecedented speed. The previous record was four years, when the mumps vaccine was distributed in the 1960s.

Have there been any shortcuts?

In short, the answer is no. Rather than the result of shortcuts or the loosening of safety standards, the speed with which Covid vaccines have been developed is due to the phenomenal money and effort thrown at the problem – the UK government alone has spent £6bn in total to develop and procure them.

Even though some phases of the clinical trial process have run in parallel rather than one after another, the safety checks have still been the same as they would for any new medicine.

The trials take place in three sequential stages – also known as phases. The research will show whether a vaccine generates antibodies but also protects people from disease. They will also identify any safety issues.

Once the trials are complete, the information gathered by researchers is sent to regulators for review.

This is thoroughly analysed by clinicians and scientists before being approved for widespread use. Then, after approval from regulators, people can start to receive the vaccine.