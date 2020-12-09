The UK’s medicines regulator has advised people with a “significant history” of allergic reactions not to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

It comes after two NHS workers who received the jab on Tuesday – the first day of the mass vaccination programme – suffered an allergic reaction.

Both are “recovering well”, NHS England officials said.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has given precautionary advice to NHS trusts that anyone who has a history of “significant” allergic reactions to medicines, food or vaccines should not receive the vaccine.

The NHS in England said all trusts involved with the vaccination programme have been informed.

It means anyone scheduled to receive the vaccine on Wednesday will be asked about their history of allergic reactions, the PA news agency reported.

The warning comes a day before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet to debate the evidence surrounding the safety of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Documents released Tuesday ahead of the meeting confirmed that the vaccine was strongly protective against COVID-19.

The FDA is expected to give its decision on whether to approve the vaccine for emergency use in the U.S. a few days after the review.