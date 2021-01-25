Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Approved For Use In Australia

A year after the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Australia, the country’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved the Pfizer vaccine for use.

Australia’s therapeutic goods regulator determined that it met strict standards for safety, quality and efficacy, the federal government said on Monday.

The TGA’s provisional approval is for people aged over 16, and a priority group of Australians would receive their first of two doses of the vaccine once received from the drugmaker, the government added.

Vaccination of priority groups is expected to begin in late February, at 80,000 doses per week.

Two doses will be required – at least 21 days apart, a government statement said. Australia will administer both doses of the vaccine at the recommended time.

“You don’t start what you can’t finish, and finishing the job involves two doses,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison, adding a digital system would ensure people get two doses.

He cautioned there are limitations to what the vaccines can do and that the rollout would not mean border restrictions would be lifted.

Quarantine and border personnel, frontline health workers, some First Nations Australians, aged care and disability staff and residents will be the first group to receive vaccines.

The vaccine will not be mandatory.