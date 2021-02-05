Phoebe Bridgers Says She Went To Marilyn Manson's House As a Teen, Saw 'R*pe Room'

Phoebe Bridgers joins the growing list of women making allegations about musician Marilyn Manson, a list that includes accusations of abuse, sexual assault, and coercion.
The “Motion Sickness” singer tweeted on Thursday that she had visited Manson’s home when she was a teenager and was shown a room that he referred to as “the ‘r*pe room.’”
“I thought it was just his horrible frat-boy sense of humor,” Bridgers said of the moment. She went on to claim that his “label knew, management knew and his band knew,” a likely reference to the allegations made against him earlier this week.
Bridgers said she stands with “everyone who came forward” and called Manson’s label, management, and band all “fucking pathetic.”
On Monday, actor Evan Rachel Wood ― Manson’s girlfriend from 2006 to 2010 ― spoke out against Manson on social media. Since then, at least 10 other women have made claims against him.
Wood claims that the 52-year-old shock rocker groomed her when she was a teen and subsequently “horrifically” abused her for several years.
“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote in an Instagram post. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.”
In testimony before Congress in 2018 and to the California state Senate in 2019, Wood spoke openly about her experience with sexual assault and domestic violence, but didn’t mention the name of her abuser. Despite that, rumors swirled that Wood had been talking about Manson.
Another alleged victim, Ashley Walters, claims that she suffered “psychological abuse” and frequently feared for her safety in Manson’s presence; another woman, model Sarah McNeilly, said he “emotionally abused, terrorized and scarred” her.
Manson has vehemently denied the allegations, lambasting them as “horrible distortions of reality” in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how ― and why ― others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”