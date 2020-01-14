Phoebe Waller-Bridge Auctions Off Golden Globes Outfit To Raise Money For Australian Wildfire Fund

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is auctioning off her Golden Globes outfit to raise money for the relief effort in fire-ravaged Australia. The Fleabag star has placed the gold tuxedo she wore to Sunday’s ceremony on eBay as wildfires continue to burn down under. The comedy writer and star won two awards while wearing the outfit from Australian designers Ralph & Russo.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrives at the Golden Globes

The starting bid stands at $(AU) 77,000 Australian, which is about £40,000. The auction is set to end on 20 January. In a video shared on the official Twitter account for Fleabag, Phoebe showed fans where famous faces had touched the outfit, including Tom Hanks when he shook her hand, Sir Elton John giving her a hug and the shoulder where Olivia Colman “rested her cheek”.

So you already own the #Fleabag jumpsuit, but there's another chance for you to dress like Phoebe Waller-Bridge! She's auctioning off her #GoldenGlobes suit by @ralphandrusso in support of the relief efforts for the Australian bushfires. https://t.co/iAJAv8wveI#DressforAuspic.twitter.com/xhMiTcAAph — Fleabag (@fleabag) January 10, 2020

James Bond star Ana de Armas and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer are also said to have touched the tuxedo. Phoebe said: “I’m very excited that this stunning, one-of-a-kind, couture tuxedo created by Australian geniuses Ralph & Russo will continue its journey by contributing to this urgent cause. “If money raised by its auction can help raise funds to fight the disaster in Australia, the future impact of this suit will be far greater than the luck it brought me and the Fleabag team at the Golden Globes last weekend.” While the tuxedo is custom made, it is reportedly similar to a UK size nine.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Phoebe won two awards while wearing the outfit