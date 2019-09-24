I’m going to break the fourth wall and say that Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s style icon status was solidified for me the moment I laid eyes on that jumpsuit from Season 2 of her hit show “Fleabag.”
The high-neck, backless, low-cut dream of an outfit fits like a glove, exudes cool and confidence and somehow also looks comfortable.
Before you try to argue that you can’t judge a person’s style based on their television persona, know that Waller-Bridge wore it on the red carpet in 2018.
Because it’s perfect.
The magic jumpsuit is far from her only iconic style moment from over the years, though. The “Killing Eve” creator and multiple Emmy-nominated actress looks just at home on the red carpet in a sheath dress as she does in funky florals and tailored menswear.
Her style has become more refined over the years, perhaps, but just about every look in her style evolution is a home run.
Take a look at some of Waller-Bridge’s best style moments below.
Dave M. Benett via Getty ImagesAt a performance of "Hay Fever" at the Royal Horseguards Hotel in London, England, on Feb. 23, 2012.
Mike Marsland via Getty ImagesAt the Evening Standard Theater Awards in London, England, on Nov. 17, 2013.
Darren Gerrish via Getty ImagesAt the Fitriani & Massimo Izzo reception in London, England, on Dec. 3, 2014.
Frederick M. Brown via Getty ImagesDuring a panel discussion for the Television Critics Association Summer Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 7, 2016.
Eamonn McCormack via Getty ImagesWith Keir Charles at the U.K. Gala screening of "Man Up" in London, England, on May 13, 2015.
Gabriel Olsen via Getty ImagesAt Amazon's Emmy Celebration in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sept. 18, 2016.
Jim Spellman via Getty ImagesAt Build Series in New York City on Oct. 11, 2016.
NBC via Getty ImagesOn the "Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" in New York City on Oct. 11, 2016.
David M. Benett via Getty ImagesAt the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London, England, on Oct. 31, 2016.
David Livingston via Getty ImagesAt the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 11, 2016.
Tim P. Whitby via Getty ImagesAt the Writers' Guild Awards in London, England, on Jan. 23, 2017.
Anthony Harvey via Getty ImagesAt the Royal Television Society Programme Awards in London, England, on March 21, 2017.
Mike Marsland via Getty ImagesAt the British Academy Television Craft Awards in London, England, on April 23, 2017.
Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty ImagesAt the Amazon "Fleabag" Emmy For Your Consideration Event & Special Screening in New York City on May 8, 2017.
David M. Benett via Getty ImagesWith Leith Clark at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week in London, England, on Sept. 16, 2017.
Karwai Tang via Getty ImagesAt the BAFTA Television Awards in London, England, on May 14, 2017.
David M. Benett via Getty ImagesAt the world premiere of "Goodbye Christopher Robin" in London, England, on Sept. 20, 2017.
David M. Benett via Getty ImagesAt the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017 after-party in London, England, on Dec. 3, 2017.
Stuart C. Wilson via Getty ImagesAt the opening night of "Hamilton" in London, England, on Dec. 21, 2017.
Kevin Mazur via Getty ImagesAt the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., on March 4, 2018.
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty ImagesAt the "Killing Eve" and "When Heroes Fly" screening during the Cannes International Series Festival in Cannes, France, on April 8, 2018.
Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18 via Getty ImagesAt the Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty ImagesAt the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Hollywood, Calif., on May 10, 2018.
Daniele Venturelli via Getty ImagesAt a photo call for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2018.
George Pimentel via Getty ImagesAt a screening of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Cannes, France, on May 15, 2018.
David M. Benett via Getty ImagesAt the press night after party for "The One" in London, England, on July 12, 2018
David M. Benett via Getty ImagesAt an after-party celebrating "Killing Eve" in London, England, on Sept. 5, 2018.
Taylor Hill via Getty ImagesAt the 2018 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City on Nov. 7, 2018.
Karwai Tang via Getty ImagesAt the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London, England, on Nov. 18, 2018.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty ImagesAt the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2019.
Steve Granitz via Getty ImagesAt the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 6, 2019.
Frederick M. Brown via Getty ImagesAt the Amazon Prime Video Session of the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Feb. 13, 2019.
Mike Pont via Getty ImagesAt the "Fleabag" Season 2 New York screening in New York City on May 2, 2019.
Jenny Anderson via Getty ImagesAt the "Fleabag" opening night party in New York City on March 7, 2019.
Jim Spellman via Getty ImagesAt Build Series to discuss "Fleabag" in New York City on May 2, 2019.
NBC via Getty ImagesOn "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on March 19, 2019.
SOPA Images via Getty ImagesAt the Virgin Media BAFTA Television Awards in London, England, on May 12, 2019.
Karwai Tang via Getty ImagesAt day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, England, on July 5, 2019.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty ImagesWaller-Bridge attends the 71st Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.