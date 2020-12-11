Photo Of Dishevelled Boris Johnson At EU Commission 'Sums Everything Up'

With the end of the Brexit transition period now just weeks away, many hoped Boris Johnson’s last-ditch dinner with European commissioner might finally bridge some of the huge gaps in a UK-EU trade deal.

Imagine our surprise when not even a fish supper (yes, really) was able to heal the divides, with both parties saying “very large gaps” remained in negotiations.

There also appeared to be “very large gaps” between Britain and the EU when it came to wardrobe choices, as demonstrated by this rather unfortunate photo showing a dishevelled Johnson and chief Europe adviser David Frost.

Johnson’s loose tie, shapeless suit and messy hair alongside Frost’s errant collar stood out somewhat beside an immaculately turned out Ursula von der Leyen and chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier.

In the absence of any real Brexit developments for what feels like the millionth day in a row, the picture dominated discussions online – with some pretty unflattering comparisons drawn.

From Worzel Gummidge to Benny Hill, Twitter users didn’t hold back: