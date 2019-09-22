'Incredibly Moving' Photo Of Greta Thunberg's First Climate Strike Goes Viral

A photograph of teen activist Greta Thunberg holding her first climate strike in August 2018 is going viral following Friday’s mass climate protests around the world partly inspired by her #FridaysForFuture movement.
In the photo from last year, the then-15-year-old sits alone outside the Swedish parliament. Louise Macdonald, CEO of Scottish youth charity Young Scot, shared the image on Twitter:
“I find this picture so incredibly moving,” wrote Macdonald. “In just one year, she’s created a wave that will change the world. Never underestimate the power of one young person.”
By early Saturday, the post had garnered more than 160,000 likes and been shared more than 40,000 times. Thunberg herself shared these snaps of her debut demonstration at the time:
An estimated 4 million students and workers took to the streets in hundreds of cities and towns worldwide on Friday to demand action be taken to combat the climate crisis. Twitter users highlighted the difference between Thunberg’s initial strike and the latest round of demonstrations.