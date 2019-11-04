People Are Floored By The Unsettling Photoshop On This Kardashian-West Family Pic

That might be why Kim didn’t seem too worried about the objectively bizarre Photoshop job inflicted on her second-youngest, Chicago.

There’s a lot going on in the Kardashian-West family Halloween photo, which features the whole gang dressed as the Flintstones ― from Kim’s Betty Rubble wig to Psalm’s debut as Bamm-Bamm to Kanye apparently on one knee inside a somewhat unnerving Dino costume.

The reality star said the image had to be altered after the fact to include Chicago because the toddler was freaked out by her dad’s large purple outfit.

“This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino!” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true!”

Unfortunately, not all of Chicago appeared to have made it in. Much of her feet and some of the side of her body were cropped out. There also seems to be something strange and inexplicable going on with her left hand.