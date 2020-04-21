Pierce Brosnan Recalls Drunk Meeting With Quentin Tarantino, And It's Hollywood Gold

Oh, to be a fly on the wall for that one.

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan on Sunday recalled a martini-soused meeting with director Quentin Tarantino back in the day. (Fast-forward to 54:37 in the video below.)

During an online watch-along of “GoldenEye” for Esquire UK, Brosnan said Tarantino had his sights set on making a 007 movie and reached out to the actor for a chat at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Brosnan remembered that he got to the restaurant early, got agitated because Tarantino was late, and got his drink on with a few martinis.