Pierce Brosnan was one of the many stars who turned up for the premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood on Monday night, but all eyes were on his plus one.
The former James Bond actor brought along his son Dylan to the event, who towered over his famous father on the red carpet.
With his height and good looks, it’s no surprise that the 22-year-old is a successful model.
Prior to entering the modelling world, Dylan was a composer and cinematographer for short films.
Last year he scored the short It’ll Be Alright and in 2015 composed for Out Of Reach.
If that wasn’t enough, he is also a member of the band Raspberry Blonde.
And good looks run in the family, Dylan’s 18-year-old brother, Paris, is also a successful model as well as an aspiring filmmaker.
In a recent interview with Wonderland, he cited Once Upon A Time In America director Quentin Tarantino as one of his favourite directors, but we wouldn’t count on the Brosnan brothers turning up in one of his future movies, as it’s been widely reported he’ll be retiring after the release of his latest project.