Piers Morgan Accused Of 'Vendetta' Against Meghan Markle By Good Morning Britain Guest

As The Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan step back from royal duties, there are some heated disagreements as to how they handled the situation.



Piers Morgan was put in his place during Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain, when a guest accused him of harbouring a “personal vendetta” against Meghan Markle. In the past, Piers has made no secret of his feelings about the Duchess of Sussex, which have only been amplified by the recent news that she and Prince Harry are planning to step down from their roles as senior royals. The royal couple were once again the topic of conversation during the latest edition of GMB, where Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu suggested the treatment of Meghan Markle in the media was symptomatic of racism in the UK. “Where is this racism that you keep talking about?” Piers demanded. “Where are the ghastly tabloids which you say have been driving this racist agenda against a woman who was lauded and welcomed?”

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Piers Morgan

Dr Shola then suggested Piers was asking a deliberately “obtuse” question, pointing out that if he’d watched any of her recent interviews, he’d see that she’d given plenty of examples. “I’m going to stop the conversation on Meghan being the problem or saying that she’s done something,” Dr Shola began. “Let me tell you what’s so offensive about this Piers, especially with you. You are a man, privileged to have power and influence and you are using your platform so irresponsibly to spout out this personal vendetta with nasty and vile comments knowing fully well that your words are containing bigotry, misogyny, sexism and racism. “You don’t take responsibility for how you have contributed to the so-called royal crisis. So when you ask me where is racism, it is not my job teach you about racism.”

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu backstage at Good Morning Britain

When Piers hit back that Dr Shola “likes to say that it’s all driven by racism”, she quickly responded: “It’s the fact you can’t see it because of your privilege. It is not my job to educate you Mr Morgan but you refuse to get educated.” A day earlier, Dr Shola won praise on social media for similar comments she made to Phillip Schofield during an appearance on This Morning.

When Phillip suggested he personally “hadn’t read anything” in the media about Meghan that he could say was “based on racism”, Dr Shola explained: “This is part of the problem. Let me explain what racism looks like from a lens of white privilege. “White privilege white-washes racist and inflammatory language as unconscious bias. It perpetuates the bigotry of intolerant white people as ignorant, it defends and protects their private views… and then camouflages racist behaviour as error of judgement... “I think, if you look at a lot of the criticism she’s faced, it all comes down to one thing: how dare she, she doesn’t know her place, she’s uppity.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry