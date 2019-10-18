Piers Morgan has labelled Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams a “snivelling toady” after he ‘liked’ negative tweets about the Good Morning Britain host. Piers called out the comedian and author after he liked a tweet that referenced the fake war torture pictures published in the Mirror that led to Piers losing his job as the editor of the newspaper in 2004.

Sharing a screen grab of the tweet liked by David and actress Amanda Abbington, Piers wrote: “Amusing that ⁦@davidwalliams⁩ regularly ‘likes’ the nastiest tweets about me, yet is such a snivelling toady to my face. It’s not my fault ⁦@BGT⁩ ratings were so much higher when I was in your chair Dave!”

Although David has yet to respond, his former Little Britain co-star Matt Lucas jumped to his defence. Matt tweeted: “Purely objectively - 1) He was probably being polite. Some people are. 2) Boasting about the BGT ratings and popularity when you were briefly on it to someone who has not only transformed the show but is consistently the biggest-selling author in the country didn’t work.”

However, Piers fired back: “Hi Matt, I don’t think it’s ‘polite’ to be friendly to people in person but poisonous behind their back - it’s cowardly. As for BGT, I was very proudly on it for the first 4 years when ratings topped 20 million. They’re now half that. Not a boast, just a fact.”

It’s been quite a few days for Piers, who has been on the campaign trail encouraging people to vote in a GMB poll asking viewers whether he should stay on the ITV breakfast show. Unfortunately for Piers, as of Wednesday morning, of the 482,000 votes recorded, a majority of 60% voted for him to go.

