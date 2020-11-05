President Trump has just launched an unprecedented assault on American democracy, demanding millions of Americans are denied their votes, & it’s an absolute disgrace. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 4, 2020

However, soon after posting his tweets, many suggested that Trump’s actions were not as “unprecedented” as Piers made out, with many also calling out the divisive TV personality for having defended the US leader multiple times in the past:

Only unbelievable to those who enabled him from the start... https://t.co/jE6ISaBZXm — boydhilton (@boydhilton) November 4, 2020

Piers stop trying to act like you dont know this man https://t.co/V8uJpPqKsd — kenna (@kennagq) November 4, 2020

Your disbelief speaks volumes. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) November 4, 2020

You were telling anyone who would listen that Trump was your ‘close friend’ TWO DAYS AGO, @piersmorgan- so why don’t you have a word? https://t.co/53X4vfRRuupic.twitter.com/8d7Pxyggka — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) November 4, 2020

And yet when people warned of this they were accused of being hysterical. https://t.co/RWmlKjTnUi — Carl Greenwood (@carlgreenwood) November 4, 2020

I mean we warned you about trump when you were supporting him and we warned you about Bojo but you called us snowflakes. https://t.co/iNyq4cW7Qc — Danielle (@DanielleeeRose) November 4, 2020

Gee Piers. It almost sounds like you haven't spent years cheering him on from the sidelines.... — Garrett Mundy (@GarrettIvo) November 4, 2020

Why is it unbelievable piers? You should know him more than anyone else. This isn’t surprising to me one bit. https://t.co/c4HiWDigKd — Diego. (@Not_Usifo) November 4, 2020

What is unbelievable there. Is that not your friend? Is that not what he said he will do? https://t.co/whX3Yt9jr0 — Rinay🌟 (@graffigirl) November 4, 2020

Too little too late, Piers. — LIZ DENNERY (@SheBrandLiz) November 4, 2020

Finally Piers stops sucking up...👇 https://t.co/WQ8zFRJgyl — Alec Cleghorn Brown (@LondonAlec) November 4, 2020

Piers and the US president have a long history, with their friendship beginning when the former was a contestant on the celebrity version of The Apprentice in the US. Since then, the two have remained close, with Piers interviewing the president multiple times during the last four years.

Mathew Imaging via Getty Images Donald Trump and Piers Morgan at an event in 2010

More recently, it seemed the two had fallen out when it was spotted that Trump had unfollowed Piers on Twitter, after the presenter criticised the American leader’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. Piers told This Morning earlier this week that they’d buried the hatchet over the phone, and while Trump is yet to follow him back on Twitter, Piers pointed out: “I still consider him to be a friend, I’ve known him a long time. “He’s not [following me on Twitter]... but he did plug my book!” Read the latest on the election around the US here. Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.