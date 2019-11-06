Piers Morgan Has Precisely Zero Time For Emma Watson Saying She's 'Self-Partnered'

Emma Watson’s remarks about being “self-partnered” have not gone down well with Piers Morgan.
The Good Morning Britain presenter lambasted the former Harry Potter star after she discussed her attitude towards being single in an interview with British Vogue.
Emma told the magazine she has never believed what she described as the “‘I’m happy single’ spiel”, stating: “It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single] - I call it being self-partnered.”
As her comments were discussed on Tuesday’s edition of the ITV breakfast show, Piers said: “Self-partnering means you can’t get a bloke right?... She is partnerless. Why do we let this rubbish... ”
He continued: “Self-partnering. Consciously uncoupling, what does it all mean? You’re single. When you’re consciously uncoupled you’re getting divorced. You’re splitting up or you’re single. Why do we have to put a positive spin? Put negative spins on negatives.
“It’s like when people say we’re the closest of friends, we love each other dearly but we’re splitting up. Well why are you splitting up then? If you’re that close and you’re that loving, why are you splitting up.
“I never understand the ‘we could not be closer’. Obviously you could be closer if you’re getting divorced.”
He added: “You’ve got to deal with positives and negatives in a positive and negative way. Negatives happen in life, just stop trying to sugarcoat everything.”
Piers only returned to Good Morning Britain from a two-week break yesterday, but already he has been making headlines.
On his first day back, he took aim at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen over the singer’s upcoming reworked version of the Christmas song Baby, It’s Cold Outside.
He has also been cleared by TV watchdog Ofcom, who confirmed on Monday that it would not be investigating controversial comments he made about gender on the show in September, after nearly 1,000 people lodged a complaint.
