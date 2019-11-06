Piers Morgan Has Precisely Zero Time For Emma Watson Saying She's 'Self-Partnered'

Emma Watson’s remarks about being “self-partnered” have not gone down well with Piers Morgan. The Good Morning Britain presenter lambasted the former Harry Potter star after she discussed her attitude towards being single in an interview with British Vogue. Emma told the magazine she has never believed what she described as the “‘I’m happy single’ spiel”, stating: “It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single] - I call it being self-partnered.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock Emma Watson has said she calls herself "self-partnered"

As her comments were discussed on Tuesday’s edition of the ITV breakfast show, Piers said: “Self-partnering means you can’t get a bloke right?... She is partnerless. Why do we let this rubbish... ” He continued: “Self-partnering. Consciously uncoupling, what does it all mean? You’re single. When you’re consciously uncoupled you’re getting divorced. You’re splitting up or you’re single. Why do we have to put a positive spin? Put negative spins on negatives. “It’s like when people say we’re the closest of friends, we love each other dearly but we’re splitting up. Well why are you splitting up then? If you’re that close and you’re that loving, why are you splitting up. “I never understand the ‘we could not be closer’. Obviously you could be closer if you’re getting divorced.”

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Piers Morgan was not impressed at the concept