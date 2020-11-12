Piers Morgan left Good Morning Britain viewers with quite the image on Monday, as he regaled them with a story about the time was stuck in a hotel corridor stark naked.

The presenter offered up the anecdote on the ITV breakfast show after correspondent Nick Dixon trapped his shirt in his hotel room door shortly before he was due on air.

Insisting things could have been much worse for Nick, Piers revealed he was once left locked out of his room as naked as the day he was born.

He recalled: “I remember once thinking that room service had come to my door in a hotel, many years ago.

“And I went, opened the door, poked my head out, couldn’t see anything, thought they may have left it on the floor.

“Popped out, door shuts behind me. It wouldn’t have mattered if I hadn’t been completely stark naked, and then had to wander around the corridor of this hotel!