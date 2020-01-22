Piers Morgan has doubled down on his defence of a segment on Tuesday’s Good Morning Britain, after he was accused of “mocking Chinese people”.

During the latest instalment of the ITV breakfast show, Piers and Susanna discussed Peter Phillips – the eldest grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip – who recently appeared in a Chinese advert for milk.

After the ad was played on the show, Susanna was left exasperated when Piers began making noises, in what was apparently an imitation of the Chinese brand’s name

“I don’t know the Chinese for ‘I only drink…’, what’s it called?” he protested.

Piers then requested the ad be played again, after which he declared: “Ching chang cho jo”, again trying to repeat what was said in the advert.