It didn’t take Piers Morgan long to make his feelings known about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry﻿’s pregnancy announcement. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they were expecting their second child on Sunday, releasing a new black and white photograph to celebrate the happy news. A spokesperson for the couple said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Misan Harriman The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to be parents again.

Shortly after the big announcement, Piers, a long time critic of the couple, took to Twitter, labelling the photo “cheesy” and accusing the couple of hypocrisy, “BREAKING: Harry & Meghan have announced they’re pregnant and released this cheesy photo of themselves to ensure the media gives the story about their private life more prominence - in their latest courageous effort to stop the same media focusing on their private life,” he tweeted.

BREAKING: Harry & Meghan have announced they’re pregnant and released this cheesy photo of themselves to ensure the media gives the story about their private life more prominence - in their latest courageous effort to stop the same media focusing on their private life. 👇 pic.twitter.com/wEmpDtrWBG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2021

When Piers’ rival, BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker congratulated the couple on Twitter, Piers responded with “Arise, Sir Poodle”. The Good Morning Britain presenter also told journalist Keir Simmons to “get a grip” after he tweeted the couple his best wishes.

I do wish the intrusive British press would respect Meghan & Harry’s privacy and just LEAVE THEM ALONE. pic.twitter.com/Ipli2NCbEe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2021

The Duke and Duchess, who live in Los Angeles with their son Archie, have made it clear that want to keep their private lives out of the spotlight since stepping back from their royal duties. Last year, Piers vowed he’d no longer be talking about Harry and Meghan on Good Morning Britain “for the foreseeable future”.

SIPA USA/PA Images Piers Morgan