A petition to remove Piers Morgan from Good Morning Britain is currently being beaten by one to keep him on air.
A Change.org campaign to have the controversial presenter fired from the ITV breakfast show was initially set up on Sunday, calling out his “dehumanising dismissal of transgender/non-binary/gender-fluid individuals”.
Its creation sparked a rival petition to keep him on GMB “for his common sense approach to life”, which has now overtaken the original campaign.
As of 9am on Monday morning, the “remove” petition had 13,000 signatures, while the “keep” campaign had over double at 27,000.
However, Piers has been canvasing for signatures for the “keep” campaign on Twitter.
“Spread the word, my people… Sign, RT, and save me as your voice against the shriekingly illiberal liberals who want to cancel everyone who dares challenge them… [sic],” he wrote.
Piers then mimicked Greta Thunberg’s speech to the UN and said: “How Dare they?! This is all wrong. They’re trying to steal my dreams and my livelihood! The change is NOT coming, whether you like it or not!”
Good Morning Britain is also set to air a debate about Piers’ employment status on the show on Tuesday morning, in front of the presenter.
Piers has courted controversy on a number of occasions on GMB with his comments on gender fluidity.
Last month, he said he identified as a “two-spirit penguin” following the news that a baby penguin at London Aquariam would be raised gender neutral by a lesbian penguin couple.
The aquarium said this was “completely natural”.
Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.