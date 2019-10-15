A petition to remove Piers Morgan from Good Morning Britain is currently being beaten by one to keep him on air.

A Change.org campaign to have the controversial presenter fired from the ITV breakfast show was initially set up on Sunday, calling out his “dehumanising dismissal of transgender/non-binary/gender-fluid individuals”.

Its creation sparked a rival petition to keep him on GMB “for his common sense approach to life”, which has now overtaken the original campaign.