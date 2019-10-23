Piers Morgan Slams 'Deeply Unpleasant' Jameela Jamil In Harry And Meghan Row

Piers Morgan has branded Jameela Jamil a “deeply unpleasant human being” who is the “epitome of virtue-signalling celebrity hypocrisy” during their latest online clash. The pair had another tense exchange on Twitter off the back of comments the Good Morning Britain presenter made about the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex’s recent ITV documentary.

Piers blasted the “staggeringly privileged royal multi-millionaires” for making the programme following their recent tour of Africa “all about their own terrible struggle”, with his remarks facing criticism from mental health campaigner Matt Haig. After Piers dismissed Matt’s point that he was sending a “terrible message to people who feel guilty about their mental health issues”, Jameela weighed in. “The thing is Matt,” she wrote, “someone broke @piersmorgan a long time ago, and so he despises chat of mental health, because it would incur a potential investigation for him, into the dark past that made him an addict for being a panto villain. “He lives for the vitriol, ridicule and abuse.”

The thing is matt, someone broke @piersmorgan a long time ago, and so he despises chat of mental health, because it would incur a potential investigation for him, into the dark past that made him an addict for being a panto villain. He lives for the vitriol, ridicule and abuse. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) October 21, 2019

Piers soon bit back referencing some of their previous encounters, tweeting: “You just hate the fact that I’ve exposed you for the total fraud you are... the absolute personification of fake celebrity victimhood, belying the fact you’re a deeply unpleasant human being.”

As Piers and Matt also continued their own debate, Jameela replied again, claiming to know from Piers’ friends that he “doesn’t believe half” of the things he says. She said: “You don’t ‘disagree’ with us. You openly abuse people and put harmful rhetoric out into the world with your large platform, when I know from your friends you don’t even believe half the nonsense you spew. So we interrupt your flow of defiant ignorance towards marginalized groups.”

You don’t “disagree” with us. You openly abuse people and put harmful rhetoric out into the world with your large platform, when I know from your friends you don’t even believe half the nonsense you spew. So we interrupt your flow of defiant ignorance towards marginalized groups. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) October 21, 2019

Expanding further to her followers, Jameela continued: “One of his best friends told me he literally says half of this shit for sport and clicks... but the millions of people who follow him and take his words as truth, and deem him logical and respectable... don’t know this...”

One of his best friends told me he literally says half of this shit for sport and clicks... but the millions of people who follow him and take his words as truth, and deem him logical and respectable... don’t know this... https://t.co/ZikLUfvlwM — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) October 21, 2019

However, Piers claimed “there’s no more abusive person on Twitter” than Jameela, responding: “You hide behind your ‘woke’ bullsh*t to justify your vile rantings. I see right through you, Ms Jamil - and increasingly, so does everyone else. “You’re the epitome of virtue-signalling celebrity hypocrisy,” he added.

There’s no more abusive person on Twitter than you, but you hide behind your ‘woke’ bullsh*t to justify your vile rantings. I see right through you, Ms Jamil - and increasingly, so does everyone else. You’re the epitome of virtue-signalling celebrity hypocrisy. https://t.co/wWAFlkALvE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2019